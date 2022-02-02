Overview of Dr. William Smiddy, MD

Dr. William Smiddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Smiddy works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Naples, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.