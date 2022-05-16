Overview

Dr. William Smith IV, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith IV works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.