Overview of Dr. William Smith, MD

Dr. William Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Western Regional Center for Brain & Spine in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.