Dr. William Smith, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (52)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Smith, MD

Dr. William Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Smith works at Western Regional Center for Brain & Spine in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Western Reg Ctr for Brain & Spine Surgery-maryland
    Western Reg Ctr for Brain & Spine Surgery-maryland
3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 737-1948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Scoliosis

Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Brain Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulator Implantation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Nerve Block
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Torticollis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    May 11, 2021
    He is the absolute best at what he does! He has done 2 of my spine surgeries! I would recommend him anytime to anyone!
    Danielle Kelly — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. William Smith, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1578520532
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Georgetown U, School of Medicine
