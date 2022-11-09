Overview of Dr. William Smith, MD

Dr. William Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Smith works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gonorrhea Infections, Interstitial Cystitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.