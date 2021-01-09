Dr. William Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. William Smith, MD
Dr. William Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics Ny121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
-
2
Executive Woods Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC3 Atrium Dr Ste 150, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-0536
-
3
Orthony711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 111, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 489-2663
-
4
The Center for Sports Medicine530 Liberty St, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 382-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I saw Dr Smith today for a injured wrist (which had been repaired once before) and an infected elbow. Dr Smith was very thorough and took excellent care of me. He drained the fluid from my elbow and recommend I go back to the doctor who preformed my surgery for an opinion on my wrist. He seemed to genuinely care about my well-being and I did not feel rushed at all. He took time to explain what he was doing and why, as well as give instructions as to what I should do if things get worse over the weekend. He is not one for small talk, but I am not there for entertainment. I think he is an excellent doctor and would go back to see him in the future if need be.
About Dr. William Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659362044
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.