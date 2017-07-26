Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Cornerstone Endocrinology4515 Premier Dr Ste 401, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is attentive, encouraging and gives you the time you need to explain how you feel.
About Dr. William Smith, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
