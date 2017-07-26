Overview

Dr. William Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Cornerstone Endocrinology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.