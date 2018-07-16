Overview of Dr. William Snyder, MD

Dr. William Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.



Dr. Snyder works at Advanced Orthopedic Institute in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.