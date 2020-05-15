Dr. William Snyder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Snyder Jr, MD
Dr. William Snyder Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder Jr works at
Dr. Snyder Jr's Office Locations
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 524-1869
- 2 1932 Alcoa Hwy Bldg C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-1869
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had lower back surgery performed by Dr. Synder. He is a very knowledgeable and skilled surgeon. He has a wonderful bedside manner and a competent staff. The PA that works with him is very up to date and the two of them are an excellent team. It appears that they communicate well concerning the patient's well being. Sometimes it is a bit difficult to get a returned call from the office but overall a good experience with Dr. Synder.
About Dr. William Snyder Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669451753
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder Jr.
