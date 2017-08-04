Overview of Dr. William Sommers, DO

Dr. William Sommers, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Sommers works at Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.