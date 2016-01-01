See All Gastroenterologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. William Sonnier, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Sonnier, MD

Dr. William Sonnier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.

Dr. Sonnier works at University S Alabama Gastro in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Sonnier's Office Locations

    Usa Health Physician Billing Services LLC
    75 S University Blvd Unit 6000, Mobile, AL 36608 (251) 660-5555

Hospital Affiliations
  USA Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Hepatitis A
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    About Dr. William Sonnier, MD

    Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    10 years of experience
    English
    1386089001
    Education & Certifications

    University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Uab Hospital
    Uab Hospital
    University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
