Dr. William Soscia, MD
Dr. William Soscia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - University5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 330-2020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is knowledgeable and helpful and friendly. Great atmosphere and the two surgeries went very smooth and successfully. Would definitely recommend Dr. Soscia.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University Of Ut Med Center
- University of Florida
- Us Military Academy
