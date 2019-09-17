Dr. William Spak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Spak, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Spak, DPM
Dr. William Spak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spak's Office Locations
- 1 1011 W La Palma Ave Ste 100, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (626) 961-1882
-
2
Memorialcare Bickerstaff Pediatric Family Center2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 152, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-3136
-
3
Cambridge Foot and Ankle Associates1038 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 771-4191
-
4
Memorial Podiatry Group2333 PACIFIC AVE, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 427-7443Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spak?
Great? I had Pressure Ulcers on both of my heels. He diagnosed both of them immediately and treated them effectively with no problems. He has a great personality. He has a very friendly, caring, pleasant and effective staff. I had fun every appointment I had with Dr. Spak.
About Dr. William Spak, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1922189000
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spak has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spak speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.