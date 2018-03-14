Dr. William Spear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Spear, MD
Overview
Dr. William Spear, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital
Dr. Spear works at
Locations
Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology3545 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 346-5562Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Oak Lawn5151 W 95th St Fl 2, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-5562
Consultants In Electrophysiology LLC11800 Southwest Hwy Ste 209, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 304-4689
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Spear with all his decisions when it comes to my care. He is very knowledgeable, kind and caring. Would recommend him to anyone! He performed my cardiac ablation and I feel great.
About Dr. William Spear, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1811085889
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spear works at
Dr. Spear has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spear.
