Dr. William Spencer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Spencer works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.