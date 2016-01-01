See All Otolaryngologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD

Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, NY. 

Dr. Spencer Jr works at Long Island OTO&PED Airway in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spencer Jr's Office Locations

    Long Island Otolaryngology and Pediatric Airway PC
    25 E Carver St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-1887

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1326139379
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spencer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spencer Jr works at Long Island OTO&PED Airway in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spencer Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Spencer Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Spencer Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

