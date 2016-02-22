Overview of Dr. William Spiegel, MD

Dr. William Spiegel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Spiegel works at Signature Health in Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.