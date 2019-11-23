Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spielfogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Spielfogel's Office Locations
Hamilton Foot & Ankle Associates9920 4th Ave Ste 109, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-6276
Hamilton Foot & Ankle Associates930 5th Ave Apt 1E, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 570-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Very reassuring and comforting. Prompt and efficient
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790767093
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery-New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Brooklyn College, B.S.
