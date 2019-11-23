Overview of Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM

Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Spielfogel works at Hamilton Foot & Ankle Associates in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.