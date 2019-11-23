See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM

Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Spielfogel works at Hamilton Foot & Ankle Associates in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spielfogel's Office Locations

    Hamilton Foot & Ankle Associates
    9920 4th Ave Ste 109, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 680-6276
    Hamilton Foot & Ankle Associates
    930 5th Ave Apt 1E, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790767093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Foot Surgery-New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College, B.S.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spielfogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spielfogel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spielfogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spielfogel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spielfogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spielfogel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spielfogel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spielfogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spielfogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

