Dr. William Sponsel, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Sponsel, MD

Dr. William Sponsel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Bristol, Faculty Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.

Dr. Sponsel works at William E Sponsel M.d. PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye, Ocular Hypertension and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sponsel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William E Sponsel M.d. PA
    311 Camden St Ste 306, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 223-9292
  2. 2
    University of the Incarnate Word
    2547 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 619-7020
  3. 3
    Eye & Vision Care Clinic
    9725 Datapoint Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 283-6800
  4. 4
    Baptist Medical Center
    111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotony of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Visual Field Defects
Hypotony of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Closed-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2019
    Dr. Sponsel and his staff are very professional and helpful. Wait time is quite a while, but worth waiting for.He is theral and answers all questions, they are helpful with medication perscriptions as well. I would reccomend him to anyone who is in search for a Glaucoma specialist !
    San Antonio, TX — Jan 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Sponsel, MD
    About Dr. William Sponsel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396754958
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wis
    • Bristol Royal Infirm
    • University Of Bristol, Faculty Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • University of Bristol / The Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Sponsel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sponsel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sponsel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sponsel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sponsel works at William E Sponsel M.d. PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sponsel’s profile.

    Dr. Sponsel has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Ocular Hypertension and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sponsel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sponsel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sponsel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sponsel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sponsel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

