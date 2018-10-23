Dr. William Stager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stager, DO
Dr. William Stager, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
William H. Stager, DO, MS, MPH, FAAFP, FAAMA, FAAO, FACOFP dist.311 Golf Rd Ste 1100, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 832-1894
- Medicare
I am 72, and have been responsible for my own healthcare the last 50+ years. My seeking a doctor that is more in line with my personal practices has been to say the least, a challenge. Dr Stager has met, and, exceeded my expectations. As usual, the Universe has provided, and, I feel honored to have Dr Stager as my physician.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- English
- Humana Hosp So Broward
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Livingston College
- Family Practice and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Stager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.