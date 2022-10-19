See All Plastic Surgeons in Mobile, AL
Dr. William Staggers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Mobile, AL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Staggers, MD

Dr. William Staggers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Staggers works at Azalea City Medical Services in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL and Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Staggers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Azalea City Medical Services
    1359 SPRING HILL AVE, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 241-0905
  2. 2
    411 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-9090
  3. 3
    South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
    1613 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 949-3920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 19, 2022
    He's honest and very caring. He has an excellent bedside manner and goes above and beyond for his patients. He treated me with respect the entire time I was there. I don't know how anyone could say anything bad about him honestly.
    — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Staggers, MD
    About Dr. William Staggers, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952393951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Staggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staggers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staggers has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Staggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staggers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

