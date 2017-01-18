Overview of Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD

Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Standeffer Jr works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Northport, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.