Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD
Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Univ. Orthopaedic Clinic P C.305 PAUL W BRYANT DR E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 345-0192
University Orthopaedic Clinic PC2702 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Northport, AL 35476 Directions (205) 345-0192
University Orthopedic Clinic400 Paul W Bryant Dr E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 345-0192
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 345-0192
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
He is caring. Know who to give you surgery. Wonderful doctor!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Standeffer Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Standeffer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
