Dr. William Stanell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Stanell, MD

Dr. William Stanell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Stanell works at Capital Health OB/GYN in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ, Yardley, PA and Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanell's Office Locations

    Capital Health Obgyn Langhorne
    540 Woodbourne Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 (215) 750-7771
    Lawrence Ob/gyn
    123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 214, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 (609) 537-7200
    Lawrence OB/GYN Associates
    909 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 (215) 504-9090
    Capital Health Obgyn- Hamilton
    1401 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 212, Trenton, NJ 08619 (609) 588-5081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Houston Healthcare Purchasing Organization
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2020
    I've had many good doctors and three favorites. Dr. Stanell is one of three. He's kind, considerate and always listens. Persuasive and persistent you get the health services you need. For me, that included major surgery.
    Carolyn Turner — Sep 27, 2020
    About Dr. William Stanell, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164496279
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Hahnemann University
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Stanell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanell has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

