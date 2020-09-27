Dr. William Stanell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stanell, MD
Overview of Dr. William Stanell, MD
Dr. William Stanell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Stanell's Office Locations
Dr. Stanell's Office Locations
Capital Health Obgyn Langhorne540 Woodbourne Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7771
Lawrence Ob/gyn123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 214, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 537-7200
Lawrence OB/GYN Associates909 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 504-9090
Capital Health Obgyn- Hamilton1401 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 212, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 588-5081
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Houston Healthcare Purchasing Organization
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had many good doctors and three favorites. Dr. Stanell is one of three. He's kind, considerate and always listens. Persuasive and persistent you get the health services you need. For me, that included major surgery.
About Dr. William Stanell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164496279
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanell has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.