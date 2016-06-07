Overview of Dr. William Starr, MD

Dr. William Starr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Starr works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.