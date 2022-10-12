Dr. William Stassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stassen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Stassen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Metro Genl Hosp & Clin Fdn
Dr. Stassen works at
Locations
Legacy Heart Care of Austin LLC7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stassen has done many colon exams for me over the years with him. He has always been very kind and caring Doctor caring for me.
About Dr. William Stassen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Metro Genl Hosp & Clin Fdn
- Cleveland Metro Genl Hosp & Clin Fdn
- Sir Patrick Duns Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stassen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stassen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stassen has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stassen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stassen speaks French.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Stassen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stassen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.