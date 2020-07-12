See All Plastic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. William Stefani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Troy, MI
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Stefani, MD

Dr. William Stefani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Stefani works at Renaissance Plastic Surgery PC in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stefani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Plastic Surgery PC
    85 E BIG BEAVER RD, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 779-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. William Stefani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447266945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Stefani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stefani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stefani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stefani works at Renaissance Plastic Surgery PC in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Stefani’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

