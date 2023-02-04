Dr. William Steinkohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinkohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Steinkohl, MD
Overview of Dr. William Steinkohl, MD
Dr. William Steinkohl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Steinkohl works at
Dr. Steinkohl's Office Locations
Las Vegas Urology (Henderson)1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 10C, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 896-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Some years ago I was referred to Dr. Steinkohl because my PSA was up. He performed a prostate biopsy and diagnosed me with prostate cancer. He explained how the biopsy is done, so I knew what to expect. He didn't do much hand-holding to reassure me during the procedure. We discussed treatment options (radiation, surgery). I chose radiation after consulting two other doctors. Since my treatments, I have had numerous followups with Dr. Steinkohl, which lasted about 5 minutes each, just to say that the PSA looks good. After I got used to the routine, my opinion of him went up. He is cordial and businesslike. I recommend him for prostate work if you don't need small talk.
About Dr. William Steinkohl, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689769440
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Steinkohl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinkohl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinkohl speaks Spanish.
