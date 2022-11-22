Overview of Dr. William Sterba, MD

Dr. William Sterba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Sterba works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.