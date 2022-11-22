Dr. William Sterba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sterba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Sterba, MD
Dr. William Sterba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Sterba's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 225-2663
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group101 E 75th St Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60565 Directions (630) 225-2663
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 410, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 225-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hip replacement almost totally painless! Walking in one week without assistance! Great doctor!
About Dr. William Sterba, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104877182
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne State University
- Henry Ford Hospital Of Detroit
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterba works at
