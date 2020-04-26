Dr. William Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very methodical caring and PATIENT doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- VA Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stern speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
