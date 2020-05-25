Dr. William Sternheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sternheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Sternheim, MD
Dr. William Sternheim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Sternheim's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4146Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, Keith J. Jones, was a patient of Dr. Sternheim in 20ll and 2012. My husband had kidney cancer. Dr. Sternheim was upfront, caring, innovative, and worked with the utmost of integrity to help us through a horrific time. We saw Dr. Sternheim weekly for a year. Here it is 2020 and I can not forget the excellent care he gave my loved one. Thank you Dr. Sternheim. I have thought of you often, especially when I passed your office and wanted to thank you, again, sooner.............
About Dr. William Sternheim, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124032610
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Affil Hosps
- U Miami-James M Jackson Mem
- U Miami-James M Jackson Mem
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sternheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sternheim accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sternheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.