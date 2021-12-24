See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Burbank, CA
Dr. William Stetson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Burbank, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Stetson, MD

Dr. William Stetson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Stetson works at Stetson Lee Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stetson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stetson Powell Orthopedics
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 470, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 24, 2021
    Dr Stetson has been the best orthopedic surgeon. He takes surgery as a last resort, and experience has helped me recover from many sports, workout, and daily overuse injuries. Right shoulder impingement, left shoulder dislocation with torn rotator cuff and labrum, knee drains, elbow pain. The facility and staff are always friendly, and they are caring as if you’re family.
    Kris B — Dec 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. William Stetson, MD
    About Dr. William Stetson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104962109
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Stetson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stetson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stetson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stetson works at Stetson Lee Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stetson’s profile.

    Dr. Stetson has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stetson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stetson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stetson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

