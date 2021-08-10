Dr. William Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stewart, MD
Overview of Dr. William Stewart, MD
Dr. William Stewart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Center210 Brooks St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1930Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the epitome of professional and competent!
About Dr. William Stewart, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri / Columbia Campus|West Virginia University Charleston Division
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
