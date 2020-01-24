See All Urologists in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. William Stiles, DO

Urology
4.7 (55)
Map Pin Small Fort Walton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Stiles, DO

Dr. William Stiles, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Stiles works at Northwest Florida Urology in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stiles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Florida Urology
    1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 250, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-0883
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Extracorporeal Shockwave
Genitourinary Cancers
Genitourinary Infection
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Incontinence
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Genital Conditions
Male Infertility
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Renal Dysfunction
Scrotal Swelling
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Sperm Abnormalities
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 24, 2020
    Unfortunately, Dr. Stiles left his practice in Fort Walton in December 2019 and no further information is available.
    — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. William Stiles, DO

    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013957240
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University
    • University Of Health Sciences
    • University of Wyoming
    • Urological Surgery
