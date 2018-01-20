See All Plastic Surgeons in Cary, NC
Dr. William Stoeckel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Stoeckel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Stoeckel works at Wake Plastic Surgery in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Plastic Surgery
    111 RIDGE VIEW DR, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 805-3441
  2. 2
    Wake Plastic Surgery
    300 Keisler Dr, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 805-3441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Benign Tumor
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Benign Tumor

Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2018
    There's not enough room here for the praises that I have for Dr. Stoeckel and his team. He performed my breast reduction in November of 2017 and I couldn't be happier with the results. All experiences with them were above and beyond any of my prior expectations. Dr. Stoeckel does gorgeous work and I will definitely return for other procedures to keep me looking my best!
    Christine in GREENSBORO — Jan 20, 2018
    About Dr. William Stoeckel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477734077
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio Wesleyan University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Stoeckel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoeckel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoeckel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoeckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoeckel works at Wake Plastic Surgery in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stoeckel’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoeckel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoeckel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoeckel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoeckel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

