Dr. William Storoe, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Storoe, DDS

Dr. William Storoe, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. 

Dr. Storoe works at William C Storoe IV in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Storoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William C Storoe IV
    3500 SW 2nd Ave Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 353-7808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Storoe, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013912377
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Storoe, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Storoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Storoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Storoe works at William C Storoe IV in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Storoe’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Storoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

