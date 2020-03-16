Dr. William Strauch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Strauch, MD
Overview of Dr. William Strauch, MD
Dr. William Strauch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Dr. Strauch's Office Locations
William D Strauch MD96 12th St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 232-0510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr. Strauch via Teledoc. He was right on time, very helpful and super sincere and was able to prescribe me a medicine that I hope will help. Love the ability to talk with him over video-chat versus going into an office right now. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Strauch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauch.
