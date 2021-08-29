Dr. William Strazzella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strazzella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. William Strazzella, DO
Dr. William Strazzella, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Strazzella's Office Locations
William Strazzella DO LLC20 Hospital Dr Ste 17B, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strazzella is one of the best doctor I have ever been to! Besides being very handsome he is extremely knowledgeable in his field of pulmonary issues. He has a wonderful bed side manor. When he takes your blood pressure you'll actually feel RELAXED! I wish he could be my Primary Care Doctor. Trish Caccavale, RN
About Dr. William Strazzella, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strazzella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strazzella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strazzella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Strazzella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strazzella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strazzella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strazzella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.