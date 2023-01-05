Dr. William Streetman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streetman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Streetman, MD
Overview of Dr. William Streetman, MD
Dr. William Streetman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Streetman's Office Locations
-
1
Montgomery Surgical Specialists - East470 Taylor Rd Ste 202, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 244-6773
-
2
Montgomery Surgical Specialists277 Huntress St, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Directions (334) 244-6773
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Streetman performed my surgery a few days ago. He was compassionate, thorough, patient, and knowledgeable. The entire process was efficient and smooth I recommend Dr Streetman without reservation!
About Dr. William Streetman, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1477730026
Education & Certifications
- Minimially Invasive Surgery Institue Of La
- Medical Center Of Central Ga
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streetman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streetman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streetman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streetman has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streetman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Streetman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streetman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streetman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streetman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.