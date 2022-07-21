See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. William Stubbeman, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Stubbeman, MD

Dr. William Stubbeman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Stubbeman works at Dr. William Stubbeman in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stubbeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William F Stubbeman MD A Professional Corporation
    11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 441, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2022
    The everyday experience in Dr. Stubbeman's office was ray of sunshine in my life. From the front office people (Raya and Jillian) to the technicians (Julianne, Daisy, Jordyn), everyone was kind, compassionate, and supportive. I just can't find enough kind words to say about them. Dr. Stubbeman was very professional, while also compassionate. He was very thoughtful when it came to my course of treatment. My road with TMS was not a straight-forward one. As we figured out the most effective path for me, Dr. Stubbeman remained patient and resolute.
    Mr. DC — Jul 21, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Stubbeman, MD.

    About Dr. William Stubbeman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154457372
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Princeton U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Stubbeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stubbeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stubbeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stubbeman works at Dr. William Stubbeman in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stubbeman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubbeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubbeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stubbeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stubbeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

