Overview of Dr. William Stubbeman, MD

Dr. William Stubbeman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.



Dr. Stubbeman works at Dr. William Stubbeman in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.