Dr. William Suggs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.



Dr. Suggs works at Alabama Bariatrics in Decatur, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.