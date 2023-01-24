Overview of Dr. William Sullivan II, MD

Dr. William Sullivan II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan II works at Sullivan MD PLLC in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Twin Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.