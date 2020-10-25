Dr. William Sunshine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunshine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sunshine, MD
Overview of Dr. William Sunshine, MD
Dr. William Sunshine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sunshine's Office Locations
Oaks Medical Plaza660 Glades Rd Ste 306, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (305) 661-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sunshine was extremely professional and helpful. He took the time to listen to me and helped to determine what tests/xrays I needed. When the tests came back he reviewed them with me and explained the diagnosis in easy to understand terms. Dr Sunshine and his staff were wonderful!
About Dr. William Sunshine, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Bowdoin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunshine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunshine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunshine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunshine has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunshine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sunshine speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunshine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunshine.
