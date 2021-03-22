Dr. Sunter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Sunter Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Sunter Jr, MD
Dr. William Sunter Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Sunter Jr works at
Dr. Sunter Jr's Office Locations
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sunter Jr?
I have been a patient of Dr. Sunter for over 5 years and feel very lucky to have found him as my neurologist. I had a suspected medical condition and Dr. Sunter zeroed-in on a diagnosis. He is easy to talk to and understand. He is compassionet and competent. He does not rush you when he is with you and makes sure that at the end of an appointment, there are no unanswered questions. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Sunter Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083699151
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunter Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.