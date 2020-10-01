Overview of Dr. William Sutton, MD

Dr. William Sutton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutton works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Leland, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.