Dr. William Sutton, MD
Overview of Dr. William Sutton, MD
Dr. William Sutton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sutton's Office Locations
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR SUTTON IS THE BEST!@ I NEVER LEAVE HIS OFFICE NOT FEELING BETTER . I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM
About Dr. William Sutton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital
- Carilion Health Sys
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
