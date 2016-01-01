Dr. William Suval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Suval, MD
Overview
Dr. William Suval, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Suval works at
Locations
-
1
John D Amar Mdinc Dba Victorville15030 Seventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 951-0065
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suval?
About Dr. William Suval, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215046396
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Baltimore City Hosps Johns
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suval accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suval works at
Dr. Suval speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Suval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.