Overview

Dr. William Swanson Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Swanson Jr works at Medical Clinic in El Monte, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.