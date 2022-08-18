Dr. William Sweatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sweatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sweatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital, University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.
Dr. Sweatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Gastroenterology219 Oak Dr S Ste A, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweatt?
Out if 4 Colonoscopies ive had in my life this was the best experience! Dr. Sweatt and his team are stupendous!
About Dr. William Sweatt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1255330445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Parkland Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Center
- Parkland Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Center|Parkland Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweatt works at
Dr. Sweatt has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sweatt speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.