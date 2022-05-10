Dr. William Taft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Taft, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Greenville OB/GYN101 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-4181
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had to go into the hospital for an emergency procedure. My doctor was not on call that day but Dr. Taft was. I promise you, he treated me like I was his own patient and like he had been treating me for years. He listened, was attentive, and patient. And he was thorough. He made me feel comfortable and clearly answered my questions thoughtfully. If he treats all of his regular patients like he did me, I would easily understand why they would never go to another doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932167715
- University of Alabama
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
