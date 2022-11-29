Overview of Dr. William Tamparo, MD

Dr. William Tamparo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tamparo works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Garden City in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.