Dr. William Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Tang, MD
Dr. William Tang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Retina Eye Care PC182 W Central St Ste 102, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 903-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a retinal tear in my right eye. Dr Tang has done a marvelous job so successfully with such a wonderful result. Dr Tang always gives complete answers to my questions and helpful recommendations. Dr Tang is a very attentive, friendly person. He treats patients with a great patience and is a great professional. I continue to visit his office, at least, once a year, and always receive excellent medical care and attention from medical staff. The staff always answer my calls, to my messages. It is a very good teamwork. I wish further success, prosperity to Dr Tang and the entire team.
About Dr. William Tang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
- Med Coll WI
- St Luke's Med Center Wi
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
