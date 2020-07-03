Dr. William Tapscott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapscott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tapscott, MD
Overview of Dr. William Tapscott, MD
Dr. William Tapscott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Tapscott's Office Locations
Allison Eye M.d.'s PC2700 10th Ave S Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-6440
Acute Surgical Associates2660 10th Ave S Ste 620, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 558-3540
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This fellow is one great Dr. and a fine person. I know you will like him.
About Dr. William Tapscott, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992876114
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
